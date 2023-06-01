PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 5,320 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

