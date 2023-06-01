PGGM Investments Invests $253,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.77 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,766,972 shares of company stock worth $208,541,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.