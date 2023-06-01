PGGM Investments Sells 1,081 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

