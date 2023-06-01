PGGM Investments Has $147,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

