Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $350,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil Price Performance

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

