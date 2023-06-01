Korea Investment CORP Buys 51,636 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after buying an additional 2,584,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after buying an additional 165,765 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

