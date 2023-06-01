Korea Investment CORP Buys 22,934 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 309.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

FICO opened at $787.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $796.50.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

