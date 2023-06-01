Korea Investment CORP Has $16.25 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $616.70 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average of $492.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

