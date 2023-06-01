Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $329.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

