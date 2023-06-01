Korea Investment CORP Invests $17.21 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $475.00 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $503.48. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.74.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

