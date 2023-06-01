Korea Investment CORP Sells 29,547 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

