Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Zoetis
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
