Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 8,711 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,445,000 after buying an additional 349,340 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.17.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.