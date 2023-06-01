Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $269.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.