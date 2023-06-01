Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Up 5%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $489.52 and last traded at $488.39. Approximately 195,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 384,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.18.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.74.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

