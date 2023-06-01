Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RACE opened at $286.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.46. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $302.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.