Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.