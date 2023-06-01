Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $977,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

