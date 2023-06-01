Korea Investment CORP Sells 49,091 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,091 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

