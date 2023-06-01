Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,643 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,227.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.