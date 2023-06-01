New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $302.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.53. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

