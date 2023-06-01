Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 0.8 %

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:JRONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

