P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.67. 124,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 367,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Specifically, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 65,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $246,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,781,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,930,523.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,415,503 shares of company stock worth $7,911,478. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
- HP Is A Winner For Income Investors
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.