Bank of America Corp DE Sells 160,033 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $331,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

