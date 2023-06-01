Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $196,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,856,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $196,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,856,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,281,855 shares of company stock valued at $549,255,410 in the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRVA stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 226.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

