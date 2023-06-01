Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 61,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

