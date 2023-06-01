Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 874.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.