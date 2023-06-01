Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,918,000 after buying an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $282.46 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $291.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.70.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

