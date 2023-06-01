Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

