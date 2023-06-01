Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hologic were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

