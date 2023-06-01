Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 42,566 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,566 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

