Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 34,288 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $72,511,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 324.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

