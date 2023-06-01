nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $474.0-478.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.58 million. nCino also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. nCino had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.