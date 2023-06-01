nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $474.0-478.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.58 million. nCino also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.
nCino stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.34.
In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
