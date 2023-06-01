Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $219.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.93.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.