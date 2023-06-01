Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

