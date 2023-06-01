Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.25 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,239.00 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

