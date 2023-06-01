Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,646 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.