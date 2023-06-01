IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Price Performance

About IQVIA

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $196.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

