Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,615,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NiSource by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,315,000 after purchasing an additional 590,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

