Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.