Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.82. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $26.83.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.01 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 83.47% and a net margin of 40.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. Its brands include Norton, Avast, Lifelock, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

