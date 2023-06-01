Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,193 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 27.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Bank by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NBHC opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

