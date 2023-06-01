Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,399 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.95% of Huron Consulting Group worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

