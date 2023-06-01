eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

