Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,481 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Waters by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.52. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.60 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.