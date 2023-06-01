Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 119,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Amphenol by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amphenol by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,320,000 after acquiring an additional 67,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.45 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

