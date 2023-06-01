Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Saia worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 1.4 %

SAIA opened at $284.16 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.