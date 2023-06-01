GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.68% of GMS worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,018 shares of company stock worth $784,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

