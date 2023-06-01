Sei Investments Co. Sells 150,955 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,955 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FNB opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.