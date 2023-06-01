Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

